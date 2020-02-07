|
Gaudencio "Dennis" Sakay
Salinas - Guadencio Millas Sakay aka "Dennis" a long time Salinas resident, died Monday February 3, 2020. He was 80 years old.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Roberta D. Sakay, and survived by his children Tanya (John) Robinson, Denise Saldivar, stepsons Brett Tomasini, Blair (Teri) Tomasini and Brian Tomasini and five grandchildren, two great grand children and one great great grand child.
Visitation will be held from 1:00pm to 6:00pm Tuesday February 11,2020, at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street. Salinas, Ca 93901.
Evening service will be held at 7:00pm, Tuesday February 11, 2020, at Alta Vista Mortuary.
Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am Wednesday February 12,2020 at Sacred Heart Church 14 Stone Street. Salinas, Ca. Cremation will follow.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020