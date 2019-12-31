|
|
Gavina "Gaby" Siason
San Ramon, CA - Gavina "Gaby" Hernandez Siason, 85, resident of San Ramon, CA.
On Dec 24, 2019 a brilliant new star could be seen shining in the heavens. Gaby was born in Brackettville, TX on Dec 25, 1933. At the age of 10 she moved to CA, living the majority of her life in the Salinas Valley. She married Tom in 1948, had & raised 5 children. She held various jobs including, field worker, packing shed laborer, Teacher's Aaide, school bus driver & lastly site manager of the Senior Nutrition Program for the Alliance on Aging in Soledad. She was honored to serve as President of the PTA in Chualar & American Legion Auxiliary in Soledad. We most treasured her time as a wife, mom, grandma, auntie/tia & friend. She taught us to open our family home to all & to accept people of all backgrounds, heritages, religions & ethnicity as family. She loved sharing childhood stories, family history, trying new craft projects & especially creating beautiful crocheted baby blankets, treasured tablecloths & warm slippers to gift. She enjoyed watching football, baseball & CNN. She was loved, cherished & respected as the matriarch of our family.
Gaby is survived by her son Robert Siason, daughters Martha Brown & Mary Keller, 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild & many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Siason, daughters Kathy Topps & Dolores Bonaparte, parents, Gonzalo and Gregoria Hernandez, brothers, Simon Hernandez and Leandro Hernandez, and sister, Carolina Jimenez.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1- 9pm with a Rosary at 6pm at the Healey Mortuary Chapel, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas.
Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 am at Madonna del Sasso Catholic Church, 320 E. Laurel Dr., Salinas.
Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Prunedale. Celebration of Life to follow at SpreckelsVeterans Memorial Building, Spreckels.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020