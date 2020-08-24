Gavino (Porky) Valdez



Fresno - Gavino (Porky) Valdez born on 03/21/1965 Passed away of natural causes in Fresno, Ca on 08/17/2020.



Gavino was preceded in death by his father Gavino and mother Sandra, his step father Pedro.



He is survived by his 3 children Selena, Pete, and Gavino (Baby G)



Grand kids Ronnie,Kaiya,Yoshizo, and Raiden.



His sisters Christine(Willie), Angela, Leticia



Brothers Able, Richard, many aunts and uncles, several cousins, numerous nephews and nieces.



He loved his family and was loved by so many.



We love you to moon and back, too much not enough!









