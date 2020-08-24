1/1
Gavino (Porky) Valdez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gavino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gavino (Porky) Valdez

Fresno - Gavino (Porky) Valdez born on 03/21/1965 Passed away of natural causes in Fresno, Ca on 08/17/2020.

Gavino was preceded in death by his father Gavino and mother Sandra, his step father Pedro.

He is survived by his 3 children Selena, Pete, and Gavino (Baby G)

Grand kids Ronnie,Kaiya,Yoshizo, and Raiden.

His sisters Christine(Willie), Angela, Leticia

Brothers Able, Richard, many aunts and uncles, several cousins, numerous nephews and nieces.

He loved his family and was loved by so many.

We love you to moon and back, too much not enough!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved