Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Madonna Del Sasso Church
320 East Laurel Drive
Salinas, CA
Salinas - Gay L. Bua passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 in Salinas, CA at age 79, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Neligh, NE and spent most of her formative years in Sacramento, CA, where she attended local schools.

She met her husband, Bob, in Sacramento, and had two children Tony and Shanna. The family moved to Salinas in 1976 where she became active in a cross-stitch group. Gay was a homemaker and she enjoyed sewing and cooking. Working on word searches was a daily activity for Gay.

Gay was part of the Active Seniors. She enjoyed taking part in exercise classes there. She also enjoyed attending the monthly luncheons.

Gay was preceded in death by her son, Tony Bua, her father, Charles Myers, her mother, Gladys Myers, and her brother, Todd Myers.

Gay is survived by her husband Bob, daughter, Shanna, her brother, John Myers and her sister-in-law Loretta Vanderveen. She had numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held 1:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Funeral Mass will be 1:00p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.

Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 31, 2019
