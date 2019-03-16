|
|
Genuina Franceschetti
Salinas - Genuina M Franceschetti, 104 passed away on March 5, 2019 in Salinas CA. She was born on November 17, 1914 in Palo Alto, CA.
Genuina was a very loving and gracious lady and because of this she was repected by all who knew her. She was a devout Catholic woman and always prayed for her family and friends. Her passions centered around her Catholic belief, also her family and friends. She enjoyed company and playing a game of cards. Genuina was loved by many and will be extremely missed.
Genuina is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins living in Italy, New York and CA
Visitation Will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 1-9PM at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas
Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Sacred Heart Church, Salinas
Burial will be held at Alta Mesa Memorial Park Cemetery in Palo Alto, CA
Arrangements are entrusted to the Healey Mortuary. www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 16, 2019