George A. Call
September 1, 1939 - January 4, 2020
George left this earth after a lengthy battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley A. Call, his dear sister Toni and his daughters Pam, Paula, Cathy, Sheryl, Lori, Georgette and his many grandchildren.
George was always the kind of guy that would help anyone - he was great at everything he did whether it was construction, painting, ranching or tinkering on a project. No was never the answer. You could always count on him.
As a child, George road his horse to a one room schoolhouse in Smartsville, California. Rumor has it and photos show as a child he'd ride just about anything with a hoof including cows and goats. A true cowboy. He joined the Army as a young man and served his country, including a stint on the border of Germany. He later settled in Salinas for many years and then Lincoln, California to help with his family's walnut ranch.
He received a degree from Hartnell College while working as a fire fighter for the City of Salinas and retired as Captain. He loved to stay busy so of course he had a concrete business, too. You can see the stamp G.A. Call Concrete on various homes and businesses throughout the Salinas Valley.
A proud member of the Elks, the Masons and VFW for 40+ years. We believe he will be missed greatly at cocktail time. George loved a highball in a glass and a winning hand of poker. We must confess he switched to beer later in life and loved to try different types, especially those that reminded him of his time spent in Germany.
What a life to celebrate!
If you remember our George, please send a donation to the and give a first responder a big hug.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020