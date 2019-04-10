|
|
George Betz
Maui - On Saturday, March 30, 2019 George Betz unexpectedly passed away in Maui surrounded by his family.
George native of Watsonville: 4-H, FFA, Freedom School, Watsonville High '60, Cal Poly '64 BS: Large Animal Husbandry & Farm Mgmt on ROTC scholarship. He was a commissioned officer in the US Army in So Korea & Fort Ord. Honorably discharged as a Captain.
George worked for West Coast Farms Wats & Bruce Church Salinas, for over a decade farming up to 2000 arces in both AZ and Salinas Valley simultaneously & eventually became an Independent Real Estate Broker specializing in large Agricultural and Farm property. George was an invited to be a columnist for the Register Pajaronian & did for over a decade, guest columnist for the Californian, Salinas paper & radio program host "Eye on AG". He enjoyed decades of: Rotary, CIC: Christians in Commerce, Farm Bureau, Cursillo, Promise Keepers.
George enjoyed extensive travel his whole adult life and served on mission trips.
George was a proud sponsor of 4-H, FFA, SCOUTS, Missionaries & missions.
George was known for his great love and worship of Jesus Christ, and his love and joy in life with his wife who he delighted in, his love for his children, grand children & the entire Betz Clan.
George had a full life and left one paradise for thee ultimate Paradise.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Frederick Betz Jr. & Bettie Betz of Watsonville, brothers David Betz & Roger Betz.
George is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn Betz, of 18 years and children; Tiffany (Betz) Witt, Ryan Betz. He is also survived by his siblings; Fred Betz III, Richard Betz, Barbara (Betz) Allen, Lynda (Betz) Powell and his grandchildren: Eldon, Sofia, Taylor Betz & Jack Witt and also his Step daughters Heidi & Stephanie their spouses & kids.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Monschke Hall, TLC Aptos with refreshments following. Private family burial: Pajaro Valley Memorial Park
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you look your loved ones in the eye & tell them you love them, give your children a hug & grandchildren a bigger hug, & always, share your smile with someone.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 10, 2019