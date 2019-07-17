|
|
George Vasquez, Sr.
Salinas - George Vasquez Sr. of Salinas, California age 82 passed away July 10, 2019. He was born November 22, 1936 in San Juan, Texas to Guadalupe and Inocencia Vasquez. George was a proud Texan, raised on his family's farm in Alamo, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley. He attended McAllen High School then served in the Texas National Guard, 112th Armored Calvary. After his Military service, George moved to Los Angeles and worked at the Lincoln Mercury Plant on the assembly line. He met his beloved wife of 58 years, Tomasa Martinez and they married on September 24, 1960. They moved to Salinas in 1966 where George worked in the agriculture industry until he retired in 2003. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He especially enjoyed the holidays where family gathered together. Family was all he lived for. He was proud to attend his children's and grandchildren's sporting events where you could always hear him cheering them on. He will always be remembered for the love he had for his wife, children, and family. We will remember his laughter, hugs, big smile, and his many jokes.
George was preceded in death by his brothers, Jose Vasquez of Hillsboro, Oregon; Manuel Vasquez of Beaverton, Oregon; and Pedro Vasquez of Alamo, Texas, and his sister, Raquel Vasquez of Texas. He is survived by his wife Tomasa Vasquez, his daughter Carol and Terry Jones of Salinas, CA., his son George Vasquez Jr. and Kanna Place of San Clemente, CA., his daughter, Linda Vasquez of Salinas, CA., his son, Richard Vasquez and Audrey Applebee of Salinas, CA., his daughter, Rosemary and Ricardo Colon of Valley Springs, CA., his daughter, Kristine Vasquez and Gregory Firkins of Salinas, CA. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren: Monica and Martin Ramirez, Roger and Cindy Lopez, Larissa Sanchez, Daniella Sanchez, Robert Sanchez, Christopher Colon, Luveria Camel, Andreas Sanchez, Alexandrea Sanchez, Jordan Colon, Sophia Vasquez, Isabella Rubio and 8 great-grandchildren. George also has two surviving brothers, Exiquio and Irma Vasquez of San Juan, Texas; Juan and Irene Vasquez of Cornelius, Oregon; and two sisters, Ernestina and Raul Martinez of Pharr, Texas and Guadalupe and Richard Pilcher of Beaverton, Oregon.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 18 at Healey Mortuary 405 N. Sanborn Rd. Salinas, CA 93905 1pm - 9pm. Funeral Services will be Friday, July 19 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Prundale, CA 93907 at 11am.
Reception to follow.
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 17, 2019