Gerald Dean Sloan



With his loving family by his side, our papa drew his final breath on July 10, 2020. Gerald Dean Sloan was born on July 7, 1933 in Hannah Oklahoma to Roy and Ethel (Hunnicut) Sloan. In search of a better life, his parents moved out West and eventually settled in Salinas when Gerry was a junior in High School.



At Salinas High, Gerry excelled in football, where he was named 2nd Team All American in his senior year. It was at Salinas High that Gerry met the love of his life, Margaret Ramsey, the youngest of 11 Ramsey siblings. Gerry and Margaret married shortly after she turned 18 in 1952 and together embarked on a wonderful 67-year journey filled with happiness, family and above all - love. During his early career, Gerry worked for Spiegel Frozen Foods and later at Mann Packing, where he was in charge of their Broccoli Field Production until his retirement at age 65.



While raising a family, Gerry instilled the value of hard work balanced with lots of summer fun spent at Miller's Lodge in Arroyo Seco. Gerry and Margaret found time for themselves and enjoyed many exciting vacation destinations including Hawaii, Tahiti, and Japan. Gerry also handed down his lifelong love of football, including his favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers. He was a dedicated fan of the UCSC Trojans and Hartnell College Football, where he was a proud member of the Quarterback Club. After retirement Gerry and Margaret went in search of a warm weather "forever home" and eventually settled in Indio, CA.



Gerry was preceded in death by parents Roy & Ethel and grandson RJ Holt.



Gerry is survived by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Chris (Riquel) Holt of Bella Vista, AR, Dena (Isaiah) Montano of Ramah, NM and son Brad (Mona) Sloan of Salinas, granddaughters Ashley (Curtis) Garner of Waco, TX. Liza (Anthony) Licini of Bella Vista, AR, Lindsey (Daniel) Lawrence of Indio, CA. and grandsons Jeff, Jared (Brittney) & Jamie Sloan all of Salinas. Gerry's greatest joys were his 10 great grandchildren. Regrettably he never got to meet his 11th great grandson due in October. Gerry also leaves behind his sister Norma Jean Drafton of Oakhurst, CA., brothers Kerry Wayne (Tina) Sloan of Kona, HI and Curtis (Cathy) Sloan of Sedona, AZ, along with many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their thanks to Destiny Hospice Care of Indio who made it possible for him to remain in the comfort of his home during his final days. We will be forever grateful. Private family services have been held. If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please consider Hartnell College Football or Salinas High Football Teams.









