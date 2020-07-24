Gerald E. Humble
Las Vegas - Gerald E. Humble, age 82, of Las Vegas, a retired produce buyer for Fleming Foods, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Las Vegas. Born July 16, 1937 in Devil's Lake, North Dakota, he had been a Las Vegas resident for more than twenty years. Mr. Humble was a Navy Veteran and an avid bowler. He was preceded in death by his wife: Jan, daughter-in-law Tonya Humble and siblings: Fred, Carla and Leianna. Survivors include his children: Steve and Scott Humble and Stephanie Heston; grandchildren: Justin Humble, Jessica Guerrero and Kaeline Heston; great granddaughter: Jayde Guerrero and sisters: Pauline Rogers, Arlis Whittington, Jo (Dan) Thomas, CJ (Leon) DeWitt, Marcella (Melvin) Frickey, Cherryl (Ralph) Smith and Pernel Chapman. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Palm Southwest Mortuary, Las Vegas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.palmsouthwest.com