Gilbert Mollindo
Salinas - Gilbert Mollindo, 65, son of Matilde Dominguez and Gilbert B. Mollindo, passed away at home on 8/15/2020. He was born in Blythe, California on 10/26/1954. Gilbert was the most loving, generous, and supportive person to so many.
Gilbert is survived by his beloved wife and soul mate of 40 years, Romelia Mollindo, who shared his values of God, family, and love. Gilbert formed an eternal bond with his mother and two older sisters, Lola Rocha, and Anna Horta. His memory will carry on in the hearts of his step-father Rudy Dominguez, brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and those he worked along-side as a dedicated employee at AT&T and PG&E telecommunications for 47 years.
Gilbert, fondly remembered as Nino and Honey, was generous with his time and love. Honey willingly helped those in need. He was selfless and loved unconditionally as he gave of himself to help the sick and support others in any way that he could. Honey and Mayna (his wife Romelia) were their nieces and nephews' biggest fans as they cheered them on at their sporting events. He never had an unkind word to say about his fellow neighbor. Honey brought out the best in others, while lighting up a room with his wit, humor, and zest for life.
Those who knew our Honey, will forever remember his sense of humor, stylish shades, shined shoes, and his ability to bring out the sun on even the cloudiest of days. His life's lessons will help give us all the strength to continue this journey until we meet again.
Visitation with some in house limitations will be held Sunday, August 22, 2020 from 1 - 9 PM at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas
Graveside Services will be held Monday at 12:00 Noon at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas
