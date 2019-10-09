|
|
Gilbert "Gil" Yniguez
- - Gilbert "Gil" Yniguez was born on October 21, 1931 in Clovis, CA and passed away on September 28, 2019. Gilbert is survived by Patsy, his wife of 67 years and his six children: Margie DeMartin of Modesto, Yolanda Yniguez (deceased), Albert Yniguez of Maui, Terri Madden of Citrus Heights, Lori Yniguez of Gonzales, and Lisa Gasca of Gonzales. He had six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Gil was an active participate for many years with the Gonzales American Legion and the Young Men's Club. He enjoyed barbequing for his friends and family and taking daily walks with his best friend, Sal Gomez. He was drafted into the US Army in 1952 and was stationed at Camp Roberts. He also served in the Korean War. Gil proudly owned a 76 Union gas station in Gonzales for 40 plus years before retirement in 1987. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Funeral Services to honor Gil will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at 11:00am at the Gonzales Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Gonzales Legion Hall at 12:30PM.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019