Services
Neptune Society of Central California
711 5th St.
Modesto, CA 95351
(209) 521-6722
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Yniguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert "Gil" Yniguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert "Gil" Yniguez Obituary
Gilbert "Gil" Yniguez

- - Gilbert "Gil" Yniguez was born on October 21, 1931 in Clovis, CA and passed away on September 28, 2019. Gilbert is survived by Patsy, his wife of 67 years and his six children: Margie DeMartin of Modesto, Yolanda Yniguez (deceased), Albert Yniguez of Maui, Terri Madden of Citrus Heights, Lori Yniguez of Gonzales, and Lisa Gasca of Gonzales. He had six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Gil was an active participate for many years with the Gonzales American Legion and the Young Men's Club. He enjoyed barbequing for his friends and family and taking daily walks with his best friend, Sal Gomez. He was drafted into the US Army in 1952 and was stationed at Camp Roberts. He also served in the Korean War. Gil proudly owned a 76 Union gas station in Gonzales for 40 plus years before retirement in 1987. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Funeral Services to honor Gil will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at 11:00am at the Gonzales Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Gonzales Legion Hall at 12:30PM.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now