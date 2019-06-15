Services
Chapel Of The Light
1620 W Belmont Ave
Fresno, CA 93728
(559) 233-6254
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
929 Harvard Ave
Clovis, CA
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Clovis Cemetery
305 N. Villa Avenue
Clovis, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gino Roberti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gino Caesar Roberti


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gino Caesar Roberti Obituary
Gino Caesar Roberti

Salinas - Gino Caesar Roberti, age 83, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born March 8, 1936 to Albert and Altomira Roberti in Portland, Oregon. He was raised in Gilroy and Castroville, California along with older brothers Val and Edi.

Gino married Dawn Suurballe on November 20, 1955, and they spent 63 loving years together. They raised their family in Salinas and Fresno. Gino and Dawn enjoyed camping and fishing together. Some of their favorite trips were with family at Pinecrest Lake and with friends fishing on the Rogue River. They also enjoyed their many travels in their motorhome. Dawn preceded him just six months ago and they are together again.

Gino's passion was fishing. All vacations included fishing of some sort, whether it was on a quiet lake at sunrise, salmon fishing on the rivers throughout California and Oregon, or on the rough waters of Monterey Bay. He lived to fish and loved his boats.

Gino loved his family and was a proud Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Nono and Nono Grande. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Leigh and Terry Trovato, Rick and Mary Roberti, and Laurie and John Smith. His grandchildren(spouses): Tony Trovato(Megan), Gina Hawkinberry(Jason), Michael Roberti, Nicholas Roberti, Katie Roberti, Nate Smith(Haydee) and Karly Inchaurregui(Ryan). His great-grandchildren: Walker, Harper, Carter, Beaux, Henry and Charlie. His sisters-in-law: Nancy Vielicka, Laura Roberti, and Marie Roberti. Gino will also be missed by nieces, nephews, and many close family friends.

The family thanks Hinds Hospice and the caregivers at The Grove/Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens for the wonderful care and support given in his last days. Remembrances may be sent to Hinds Hospice or Divine Mercy Catholic Church.
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now