Gladys M NylandEscondido - August 27, 1935 - November 15, 2020 Escondido, CAGladys M. Nyland, 85, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020 in Escondido. Gladys is survived by her four children; Sandra Nyland, Susan Hinchey, John Nyland and Barbara Khozam. She also leaves seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Harvey S. Nyland, her husband of 52 years predeceased her in 2008. Gladys was born in San Jose, CA and grew up in Mountain View where she graduated with honors from Mountain View High School. She then attended San Jose State University for two years. On June 17, 1956 she married Harvey whom she met at the Golden Gate Tip Toppers Club, a social organization for men over six feet three inches and women more than six feet tall. Gladys was a dynamic,caring, and creative person with a multitude of talents. A gifted piano player (and cellist in her youth) she instilled a deep love for music in her children. Her skills as a seamstress were put to use through her design and creation of costumes for many ballet and theatre productions over the years. The family garage was turned into a holiday workshop on numerous occasions where she created, cut-out (with her jig-saw) and painted large wooden Christmas designs, including the characters from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and enough six- foot personalized Santa Claus's for the yards of the entire neighborhood. Gladys made all celebrations memorable. She was the consummate hostess whether it was a holiday, birthday or a celebration for Harvey's election wins. Her home-made baked and beautifully decorated cakes were legendary. She was truly selfless with her time, energy and talents when it came to her family. Gladys was a beautiful person both inside and out - touching the lives of all that she met, through her kindness and generosity.In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family would like to encourage a donation to the 'Daybreak Villas' in Gladys's name so they may continue their compassionate work in providing outstanding assisted living to seniors.1681 Daybreak PlaceEscondido, CA 92078