Glenn Harold Tucker
Salinas and El Cajon - Glenn Harold Tucker, 84, of Salinas and El Cajon passed away November 26, 2019 in El Cajon, California.
Glenn was born in Texas to Doc & Belle Tucker on May 25, 1935. He came to Salinas as a very young child and spent his entire life there until 9 years ago when he went to live with his oldest daughter Gwen Miller and son-in-law Neil. He attended Salinas High School and Hartnell College. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, camping and was a huge sports enthusiast. He worked at Don Hultz Tires in his younger years and then became a Lath & Plaster Contractor in Monterey Co.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruby (Doug) and youngest daughter Amy Lewis.
Glenn is survived by his daughters, Gwen (Neil) Miller of El Cajon, CA, Dana Carter of Yuma, AZ, sister, Betty Jean (Jim) Martin of Yuma, AZ., five grandchildren, Melissa, Luke, Garrett, Guy and Jenna, and six great grandchildren.
At his request, no services will be held. Donations can be made to .
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019