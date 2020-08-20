1/1
Glenn Henry Kardel Sr.
1931 - 2020
Glenn Henry Kardel Sr.

Salinas - Glenn Henry Kardel Sr. passed away August 19, 2020, at home in Salinas, Ca.

Glenn was born in Charlotte, Michigan on July 11, 1931, to Hans and Karen Kardel. He married his high school sweetheart Harriett Wilcox in 1951. Glenn and Harriett celebrated their 69th anniversary in January, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Peter, and grandson Matt. He is survived by his wife Harriett, his sister Karen Rozier, his brothers Hans and Karl, his sons Paul, Mark (Kim), and Glenn Jr. (Dustin), his grandchildren Nicholas (Ally), Shelby, and Cameron, and great-grandchildren Skyler, Weston and Cooper.

Glenn instilled his sons with his love of hiking, camping, and other outdoor activities. He avidly supported their participation in their various sports activities. He is remembered for his traits of honesty and ethics. Glenn loved the company of animals, and provided a loving home to many very fortunate rescued dogs, a few cats, rabbits, snakes, chickens, and other birds. After retirement he volunteered at the Monterey county SPCA, providing services to the wild birds in rehabilitation.

Before entering college, Glenn served with the US Air Force, stationed in North Africa in support of the Korean Conflict. Glenn followed his father's footsteps into agriculture, learning the basics while helping his father implement methods which greatly improved the productivity of farms in Eaton County, Michigan. Glenn studied Agronomy, receiving his MS from Michigan State University in 1958. He worked for Asgrow Seed Company of Salinas, California from 1959, retiring as the branch manager of the San Juan Bautista office in 1994.

His career with Asgrow, primarily in California, Washington state, Arizona, and New Mexico, gave him many opportunities to travel, extensively in Mexico, Australia and South Africa.

Following his retirement from Asgrow he developed vineyards in South Monterey County - one west of Gonzales, two in the Soledad area, and one in King City, becoming his final legacy to the California he loved. He also started oak tree seedlings, many of which were transplanted and are thriving on family properties and in the Monterey County Toro Park.

The family would like to give special thanks to Glenn's caregiver Samantha, for her kindness and great comfort she gave him in his final years.

Donations are encouraged to be given in his name to the SPCA of Monterey County.

A private family service is planned for a future date.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com








Published in The Salinas Californian from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
