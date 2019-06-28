Resources
Gloria Frances Cole

Salinas - Gloria Cole long time resident of Salinas passed away peacefully on June 23 2019 at the age of 92 years.

Gloria was born January 26 1927 in Watsonville, California to Enrico (Rico) Bellone and Sindone G (Araldo) Bellone. She was raised in Castroville and was a graduate of Salinas High School and attended San Jose State University. She worked as a bookkeeper, storekeeper and co-owner of The Pub and Charlies over the years.. She married Harold Bozarth in 1946 and moved to Salinas and had a daughter and a son. In 1958 she married Charles V Cole Jr and they had a daughter and she gained two step daughters. She loved to travel and visited many countries with her sister Melba. She also loved music, movies, dancing, the arts, football and basketball. She was an avid fan of Palma football and rarely missed a game. In October of 2017 she moved to Tennessee.

She is survived by her daughter Jade McCoy, son Marc Bozarth (Earlene), daughter Kathi Cole, Step daughters Carolyn Cole Mowrey (Rick), and Patricia Cole, brother Henry Bellone (Barbara) 8 grandchildren 12 great grandchildren 2 great great grandchildren numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Enrico & Sindone Bellone, her sister Melba Della Mora and her son in law John R McCoy.

A Celebration of Gloria's life will be held in the Future

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations in the memory of Gloria be made to St Jude's at 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tn 38105, 225 N Michigan Ave Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the .
Published in The Salinas Californian from June 28 to June 29, 2019
