Gloria Maria Perea Torrez
- - Gloria Maria Perea Torrez passed away peacefully Monday, April 30, 2019 at home with her family. She was born December 9, 1950 in Soledad California. She lived as a wife for 30 years to her husband Paul Torrez Senior, they had six wonderful children: Nancy, Sandra, Paul Junior, Preciliano, Yolanda and Paul the third, and one son-in-law Andrew Ramirez. Along with 25 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren, she had six siblings from Soledad, brothers Robert, Manuel, Joey, and Preciliano Perea, sisters Ophelia Melchor, all deceased. One last living sibling Ramona Martinez from Gonzales along with many nieces and nephews. Gloria was an amazing person that a lot of people took upon themselves to call Mom. She was a community activist from 1992 through 1999 when she slowed down to care for one of her children. Her community work started when she lost her son Preciliano Torrez to gang violence; he was caught in the crossfire of two rival gangs shooting at each other - he was a innocent bystander. The loss of her son made her very close to her family and she did her best to be a mother and grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a very funny, smart, joking person who also tried very hard to take care of her health so she could live a long life with her love ones. Sadly she was diagnosed with stomach cancer in July 2018 and the cancer took over her with no hope. On May 6, 2019, we will be laying our mother Gloria to rest with her son and all her love ones. Burial at 10 AM at Soledad cemetery, no visual, followed by a small reception after.
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 4, 2019