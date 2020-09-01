Gloria May Blomquist Chadwell
Salinas - Gloria May Blomquist Chadwell was born on May 18, 1928 in Salinas, CA. She passed peacefully into heaven on August 20, 2020 at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Chadwell and 11 of her 12 siblings. She is survived by her five daughters Karen (Wayne) Moses, Marilyn (Pat) Edwards, Joan (Fred) Wilkinson, Patty (Todd) Spellman and Janice Tibbs. She also leaves 12 grandchildren; Wendy (Moses) Zermeno, Steven Moses, Allison (Edwards) Solano, Kari (Edwards) Ardis, Kayla Edwards, Matt Wilkinson, Adam Wilkinson, Jacob Wilkinson, Emily Wilkinson, Amanda (Spellman) Fortino, Laura Spellman and Greg Spellman. In addition, she leaves 13 great grandchildren with 1 more great grandchild on the way. She leaves her brother Walter Blomquist of Gonzales and many nieces and nephews.
Gloria graduated from Salinas High School and spent 5 years as a bookkeeper at Cornell Tractor Company. After her marriage to Herb, together they raised 5 daughters on an apple ranch outside of Aromas. She was a member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, was a longtime member of Aromas Community Baptist Church and held a variety of roles in the Aromas School PTA.
Gloria was a loving and hardworking farmer's wife. She was a loving and supportive mother, sister, aunt, grandma and great grandma. She has been described as sweet, strong, resilient, content and a great role model as well as having a subtle sense of humor. Things she will fondly be remembered for are a love of playing piano, passing on the tradition of making aebelskivers, baking chocolate chip cookies with her grandchildren, jigsaw puzzles, Saturday night bean dinners, powdered doughnuts and Chiclets gum.
We thank Wesley House staff for their care over the last 13 months as well as Hospice of Santa Cruz. Due to Covid 19 a private burial will be held. A celebration of life will occur in the spring of 2021.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com
.