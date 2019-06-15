|
|
Gregory "Goyo" R. Longoria Jr.
Salinas - Gregory "Goyo" R. Longoria Jr. 64 of Salinas.
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He has passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Monday June 10, 2019.
Gregory Jr. is survived by his wife, Jeanette, brother, Jeff (Teresa), Sons: Greg III (Raticia), Abel(Lorena), David(Amy), A.J., Anthony, Isreal, and daughters: Beatriz (Romeo Sr.), Sabrina(R.J.), Genieva (Paul), Valerie(Chris), Evette, B.J. (Christian) along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gregory Sr., Mother, Mary, brother, Abraham, and grandson, Romeo Jr.
Greg was born in Salinas California as the first son to Gregory and Mary Longoria. He graduated from Alisal High School and attended Hartnell College for Photography. He was a hard worker in different positions he held, such as counseling the youth, working at R&R Electric and for the City of Salinas. He was a loving family man who also had a very strong love for his pets. He was always willing to help others. He loved his oldies but goodies, low riders, family get togethers, and visits from the homeboys. He loved to laugh and he loved to share memories of his past. He enjoyed collecting photos and movies and owned a large quanity of both.
He shared his love of God with Victory Outreach Church in Salinas. He was a faithful tither and United We Can member. His greatest pride and joy is his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be truly missed by his wife and many family members and friends.
A Celebration of life for Gregory will be held on June 20, 2019 1:00p.m. located at Victory Outreach Church, 264 San Juan Grade Road. Salinas CA 93906.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 15, 2019