|
|
Harold Davis Arbon
Salinas - With deep sadness, the family of Harold Davis Arbon share the loss of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
Harold was born in Malad, Idaho on October 5, 1919, to Joseph Nicholas Arbon and Elizabeth Davis Arbon. Harold passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, August 26, 2019 just weeks before his 100th birthday.
Harold learned at an early age not only the importance of education and physical growth, but also spiritual belief. He proceeded to study chemical engineering, then pharmacy and ended up as a practicing dentist in Salinas. During these years, he discovered the thrill of flying and served in the US Army Air Corp from 1941 to1946. He flew from the smallest of fighter planes to the largest bomber, the B-29. This makes him a member of "the greatest generation".
Our hero is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lael Nelson Arbon, two sons, Harold Jr. and Brent Michael, two daughters, Diane Carlile and Denise Arbon, five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Harold is predeceased by his parents, three siblings, and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 1:00p.m.-4:00p.m., at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 West San Luis St, in Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 255 E. Alvin Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.
Harold will be laid to rest in Richmond Utah. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting or donating to the Humanitarian Services of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 30, 2019