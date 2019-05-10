|
|
Harold Raymond Kemp
Salinas - Harold Raymond Kemp went home to the Lord Sunday May 5, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in Hartford, MI on July 20, 1931.
Ray was a graduate of Michigan State University with a BS degree in horticulture. He was employed by the USDA for 42 years before retiring in 1999. He was also an Air Force veteran.
As a parishioner of Madonna del Sasso Church he was a member of Knights of Columbus 5140, Padre Palou, and Angela's Angels.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marilyn. His sons, Richard (Nadine) of Richland, WA; Kevin (Lynnette) of Reno, NV; Michael (Rella) of Sacramento, CA. His daughters, Karen Strong of Salinas, CA; Jeanne (Chris) Brink of Citrus Heights, CA; Maureen (Bruce) King of Sacramento, CA. Also 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, his sister Evelyn Kemp of Hartford, MI and brother Kenneth (Helen) Kemp of South Haven, MI. Predeceased by a granddaughter, Maureen Strong, and his siblings Ralph, Eunice and Dorothy Kemp of Hartford, MI.
A memorial Mass will be held at Madonna del Sasso Church at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or .
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 10 to May 11, 2019