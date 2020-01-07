|
|
Harry Nelson, 85 of King City passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side on December 26, 2019. He was born in Minnisota to Milton and Edna Nelson. He was the youngest of six children and the first to be born in a hospital. His siblings, Melroy, Glen, Eileen and Ruby preceded him in death. His sister, Jean (95), resides in Minnesota.
As Harry became a young boy he developed an interest in horses and cowboy work. He came to California in 1958. He worked at various jobs in King City from working in the mercantile, working on the Pettitt ranch and then working for various ranchers and getting knowledge and rich history of the ranching community in South Monterey County and learning the traditional ways of the Vaquero. This helped him get his final job with Monterey County Department of Agriculture as a predator controller.
Harry soon met and married Carolyn Rosario in the summer of 1965 and they have been married for 52 years. Harry and Carolyn have two children, Kim Cochran (Chuck), Glen Nelson (Stef.); 3 grandchildren, Danielle and Hunter Cochran and Tom Nelson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Heaven received a "True Cowboy".
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bridge Hospice or to the of America in honor of Harry Nelson.
A Graveside Inurnment will take place on Saturday, March 21st., 2020 in King City District Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow in the DeAnza Building of San Lorenzo Park in King City.
For additional information contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020