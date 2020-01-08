|
|
Helen P. Orr
Salinas - Helen P. Orr was born in Salinas, Ca. to Frank and Jessie Cariaga on May 26th, 1924. She passed away peacefully on December 26th, 2019 in Salinas. Helen was 95 years old.
Helen worked as a campus supervisor at Salinas high school beginning in 1965 and retiring in the 1980s. As a young lady Helen worked at the Fort Ord commissary. After the attack on Pearl Harbor Helen was honored by an article in the Californian recognizing her as the first woman to volunteer for the Salinas/Alisal ground observer corps. She worked tirelessly for the Sky Watch service. Her post was atop the Salinas National Bank building. Helen scoured the skies for an anticipated enemy attack.
Helen supported her children as a Cub Scout den mother and Campfire Girls leader. She also taught baking and cooking for the Spring 4H club. Helen loved music and singing. Her favorite artist was Judy Garland. Helen covered and recorded several of Judy's songs. She also wrote and recorded patriotic songs which were sent to the library of congress in 1943. Helen was a certified bowling coach, a member of the NRA, PAL and the VFW Women's Auxiliary.
Her deep love for her family, readiness to help people in need and strength is what she will be remembered the most for. Helen will be deeply missed by her family and those who knew her.
Helen was preceded in death by her sister Grace Espinosa, daughter Donna Wilmoth, son Glenn Wilmoth, grandsons Carlos Wilmoth and Marcus Charles. Helen is survived by her sister Diana Cariaga, Daughters Monalisa Smith and Lorna (Louie) Garcia, grandchildren Rodney Wilmoth, Anthony Charles, Felisha Diaz, Phil Armijo, Michael Garcia, James Armijo, Daniel Garcia, Joshua Garcia, 11 great-grandchildren, cousins Paul Villa and Joanne (Angel) Garcia.
A celebration of life will be held on January 20th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvary Monterey Church 3001 Monterey Salinas highway Monterey. Ca. Reception to follow. Service provided by Struve and Laporte Mortuary.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020