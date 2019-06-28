|
Henrietta Flores Perez
Salinas - Henrietta Perez 85, Long Time Salinas Valley resident died peacefully on June 21st 2019. She was preceded in death by her Husband Frank Perez Sr. She worked for Tri County Packing for 33 years.
Henrietta is survived by her Daughters; Christine (Carlos) Contreras, Grace (Ismael) Perez-Manriquez, Kathy (Danny) Alvarez and Her son Frank (Sylvia) Perez Jr. She has 11 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her Family and Close Friends as well as gardening.
Visitation will be held 1:00pm to 9:00pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Christian Service will be held 6:00pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Rosary will be held 7:00pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Madonna del Sasso Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA 93906.
Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 28, 2019