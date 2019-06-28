Services
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-9700
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Madonna del Sasso Church
320 East Laurel Drive
Salinas, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta Flores Perez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henrietta Flores Perez Obituary
Henrietta Flores Perez

Salinas - Henrietta Perez 85, Long Time Salinas Valley resident died peacefully on June 21st 2019. She was preceded in death by her Husband Frank Perez Sr. She worked for Tri County Packing for 33 years.

Henrietta is survived by her Daughters; Christine (Carlos) Contreras, Grace (Ismael) Perez-Manriquez, Kathy (Danny) Alvarez and Her son Frank (Sylvia) Perez Jr. She has 11 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her Family and Close Friends as well as gardening.

Visitation will be held 1:00pm to 9:00pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.

Christian Service will be held 6:00pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.

Rosary will be held 7:00pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Madonna del Sasso Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA 93906.

Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alta Vista Mortuary
Download Now