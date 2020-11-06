1/1
Henry Fred Agostini Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Fred Agostini Jr.

Henry Fred Agostini Jr. passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020.

Henry was born March 15, 1929 in Salinas, California to his parents Henry Fred Agostini Sr. and Nellie Agostini (Lorensen). He was a life-long cattleman, hay grower, and equipment mechanic. At one time he built and raced dragsters. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife Miriam Jean Agostini (Young). He is survived by his sister Patricia Christensen; sons Hank Agostini (Kathleen) and Al Agostini; four grandchildren, Allison, Lucas, Emily, and Katie; and six great grandchildren with more on the way.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved