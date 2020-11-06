Henry Fred Agostini Jr.



Henry Fred Agostini Jr. passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020.



Henry was born March 15, 1929 in Salinas, California to his parents Henry Fred Agostini Sr. and Nellie Agostini (Lorensen). He was a life-long cattleman, hay grower, and equipment mechanic. At one time he built and raced dragsters. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.



He was preceded in death by his wife Miriam Jean Agostini (Young). He is survived by his sister Patricia Christensen; sons Hank Agostini (Kathleen) and Al Agostini; four grandchildren, Allison, Lucas, Emily, and Katie; and six great grandchildren with more on the way.









