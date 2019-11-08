Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Madonna Del Sasso Church
320 East Laurel Drive
Salinas, CA
Henry Sapien Jr.


1938 - 2019
Henry Sapien Jr. Obituary
Henry Sapien Jr. of Salinas passed on October 29, 2019. A 60-year resident of Salinas he will be fondly remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Henry enjoyed restoring his 1950 Chevy and keeping active in the everyday lives of his family members. He was an active Church parishioner at Madonna Del Sasso. Henry had a friendly personality, a warm spirit, and would strike up conversations with anyone sharing a smile and could brighten anyone's day.

Born in Longmont Colorado on December 24, 1938 to Henry L. Sapien Sr. and Guadalupe De La Garza. Raised in a military family he lived in many places such as Tucson Arizona, Okinawa Japan, Guam, San Diego, Hawaii. Stationed in Fort Ord living in Castroville then Salinas where he met and married. He is preceded by his wife of 58 years. Antoinette "Dora" Sapien together, they raised three wonderful children on the Monterey Peninsula, where they lived for 59 years. In 1993 Henry retired after 32 years of Service with the City of Salinas in Public Works Dept.

Henry is survived by son, Robert and his spouse Linda, daughter, Deborah, and son, Alex, sister, Sally Reyna, and brother, Alex Sapien. Grandchildren: Sammi, Robert (Jake), Julian, twins Aubree and Ashlee, Noah, Jayden and Myla.

Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00am at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.

Memorial contributions may be made in Henrys name to the . Dad will be missed but always in our hearts.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to

www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019
