Hope Garcia
Hollister, CA - Hope Garcia, 63, spent her last moments spiritually connected at Indian Canyon's sweat lodge. This particular indigenous ceremony was an important event for Hope and she spent countless hours peparing for this sacred tradition. Hope enjoyed sweat lodges and viewed them as a unique place to heal and detoxify her mind, body and soul. Her prayers and offerings were felt by the entire family and if you are reading this now, know that she prayed for you. Two of Hope's prayers included reuniting with lost family and hoping the universe grants our wishes.
Nothing was more important to Hope than her family. Hope was born and raised in Salinas, where she became an accomplished mother, loved and adored by all her children. She always made time for her grandchildren and deeply loved them. She was also a wonderful sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She made connections with many and constantly made (food) contributions to acquaintances, friends and family. She especially enjoyed making tortillas and enchiladas for anyone and everyone. The impact of Hope and her home-cooked meals (made with love) reached the deepest part of our hearts and brought people closer together.
Many folks and all of her children declared Hope as their best friend. Hope's smile, laughter and free spirit could brighten any room. Hope's friends would frequently say to her children "your mother always makes me feel welcomed and loved"
Hope is survived by her children, Virginia C. Flores, Cynthia Saldana, Maximino Saldana II, Richard Juarez Jr.. She is also survived by her grand children, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Steven Jr., David Jr. Andres, Samantha, Favian, and Maximino III. She also leaves numerous siblings, aunts, and cousins.,
Hope is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Veronica Garcia.
Visitation will be held, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Healey Mortuary from 1-9 PM.
A Funeral Services will also be held Saturday at the Mortuary Chapel at 6:00 PM.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas, CA www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 15, 2019