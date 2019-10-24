|
Hortencia A. Moreno
Castroville - Hortencia A. Moreno, 89 of Castroville passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born April 2, 1930 in Los Angeles, CA.. Resident of Castroville for 55 years. Loving Mother & Grandmother & Greatgrandmother.
She is preceded in death by Mauro and Magdalena Anchondo parents, Mauro Anchondo Jr. brother, Irene Johnson sister, Diana M. Moreno daughter, Ray Zimmerman son-in-law.
She is survived by her Sister, Maryalice Giuriato, Son, David J. Moreno & Spouse Cynthia, Daughter, Elva Zimmerman. Son, Daniel J. Moreno Jr. Spouse Laurie, Granddaughter, Alyssa M. Moreno, Grandson, David J. Moreno Jr. Greatgranddaughter Peyton Ray Alvarez.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Refuge Church, 11140 Preston Street, Castroville CA. 95012.
Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019