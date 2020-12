Hortencia Contreraz



Salinas - Hortencia Contreraz passed away on November 18, 2020 in Salinas, CA at age 68. She was born, raised, and was a lifelong resident of Sallinas.



She was a loving person with a big heart who loved to be around family. She especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren.



Hortencia was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Contreraz; brothers, Albert Neria, Salvador Contreraz; and sister, Beatriz Contreraz.



She is survived by her sisters, Carmen Ibarra and Elena Cuthberson; her children, David Amaya, Jason Amaya, Janet Amaya, Martha Diaz, Juan Diaz; also 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



She will be missed dearly by her children and grandchildren but she will always be in our hearts and never forgotten.



Viewing will be held at Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 1-8pm. Funeral service will be held at the mortuary on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10am.









