Hortencia L. NavaOrangevale, CA - Hortencia Losoya Nava 86, died on Saturday October 18, 2020 at home in Orangevale, Ca. Hortencia was born on October 30, 1933 in San Miguel, New Mexico. She came into the world as a fighter. She was a preemie whose incubator was a shoe box and the oven. She left this world as a fighter. Being as independent as possible with Parkinson and Dementia.Hortencia is survived by her 3 children, Corrine Marie Kistler (Paul), Katherine Ann Pond (David) and Paul Leon Nava (Leslie). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joseph Kistler (Julie), Jessica Nava (Ralph), David Nava (Ysenia) , Brianne Brafford (Travis), Anthony Pond, Matthew Pond, Bianca Nava, Damian Nava, and Alexandra Nava. Her great grandchildren, David Nava Jr, Julien Rodriguez, Juliana Rodriguez, London Kistler, Hunter Kistler, Sienna Kistler, Harold Brafford, Madden Kistler, Calvin Nava, Frances Brafford. She is also survived by siblings, Antonia (Toni) Serrano, Carl Losoya (Reyna), Irene Trevino (Robert), Margaret Medina (Alex), Rick Losoya, Delia Losoya, Esperanza Cruz (Richard), Romelia Mollindo, and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her Parents Carlos and Margarita Losoya, brothers Ernesto and Arturo Losoya. Her brother in-laws Ramon Serrano and Gilbert Mollindo. Her Sister in-laws Dolores Losoya and Patty Castro.Viewing will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Healey Mortuary 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas from 3-7pm.A Funeral Mass will be at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Dr., Sailnas at 1pm.Burial will follow at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Salinas, CAIn Lieu of flowers please donate to one of the following: Advanced Hospice Sacramento, 4362 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento Ca 95841.