Hortencia M. Pinon
Gonzales - Hortencia M. Pinon, 86 years old, was called to her Eternal Home on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital following an unexpected health event. She lived her life completely devoted to her faith, family, and friends, and was surrounded by many loving family members, at the time of her passing.
Hortencia is survived by her son, Alex Jr.; four grandchildren - Mathew, Amanda, Lynnette (Lindsey), and Samantha (Brian); six grandchildren - Courtney, Joshua, Tyler, Katelyn, Brandon, and Bret; her brother, Arthur Marquez, and sisters, Anita Silva and Laura Bustamante; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, godchildren and her faithful companion, "Burro".
Hortencia was also preceded in death by her parents, Atanacio and Anita, brother, Joe Marquez, sisters Sally Blanco, Tola Saldivar, and Connie Pina, and nephew Arthur Marquez Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the Family requests that Memorials in her name may be made to the "Friends of the Redeemer" in care of Sister Rosangela, PO Box 178, Gonzales CA 93926, or to the donor's favorite charity.
Visitation will be held at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901 on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m.to 4:00 p.m.; and at St. Theodore's Church from 5:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theodore's Church, 116 Belden Street, Gonzales, CA. 93926.
Burial will follow at the Gonzales Cemetery District, Gonzales, CA. 93926.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 15, 2019