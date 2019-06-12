|
Hosana Noroian
Salinas - Hosana Noroian, 87, of Salinas, California passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7th. Hosana was born on February 7, 1932 in Monson, California to parents Giragos and Agavnie Davidian. She married the love of her life Charlie Noroian on June 10th 1950. The joys of her life were her two sons Chuck and Harry. She and Charlie made an early life in Fowler California until moving to Salinas in 1962. In Salinas, she worked at Alisal High School from 1966 to 1981. There she was known as a tough but fair campus supervisor who was beloved by all the students. After retiring from Alisal High School, Hosie would babysit a select number of kids after school, many of them coming from Kammann Elementary School. Hosie's love for children was seen by her grandchildren, and numerous extended kids throughout the neighborhood.
Hosie had a great love for friends. You could often find her being the neighborhood watch lady on Harding Street where she lived. She was always checking up on neighbors and lending a helping hand to those who needed it. She loved her breakfast group that would meet every morning at the Laurel Inn/Black Bear restaurants in Salinas. One of the greatest things people could say about Hosie was that she had a compelling personality that people loved. She will be sorely missed but the memories of her will remain in the hearts of those whose lives she touched.
Hosana was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Noroian. Parents: Giragos and Agavnie Davidian. Brothers: Johnny and Harry Davidian.
She is survived by her two sons, Chuck (Margaret) Noroian, Harry (Sherri) Noroian, Grandchildren: Nichole Noroian, Harry (Marissa) Noroian, Nick (Ashlee) Noroian, Samantha (David) Bledsoe, and Noel Noroian. Great Grandchildren: Rylan, Reagan, Alex, and Maelynn, and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and countless friends.
Funeral Service will be 10:30a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Gregory Armenian Church, 220 S. 3rd Street, Fowler, CA. 93625.
Burial to follow at Ararat Armenian Cemetery, 1925 W. Belmont Ave. Fresno, CA. 93728.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Gregory's Armenian Church: 220 S 3rd St, Fowler, Ca 93625. Or Donor's Favorite Charity.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 12, 2019