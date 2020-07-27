Howard Clinton Miller
Salinas - Howard C. Miller, 97 years young of Salinas, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Eden Valley Care Center in Soledad. Howard was born in Modesto, California and graduated from Dos Palos High School in 1941.
After graduation, Howard entered into the U.S. Coast Guard on December 21, 1941. During his service he was a 2nd Class Gunner's Mate and during WWII served for 3 ½ year aboard the U.S.S. Arthur Middleton, an attack transport ship. During that time he took part of transporting Marine and Army personnel on eight invasions in the South Pacific. He was Honorably Discharged in July of 1946.
On New Year's Eve 1948, Howard married the love of his life Catherine (Holmes) Miller. Catherine and Howard had 2 hardworking sons, Roy and Lynn.
Howard worked for Pacific Bell as a lineman and later became a construction foreman. He retired from Pacific Bell in 1983. His crew was his life, even to this day. He loved each and every one of them and called them family.
Serving his community was very important to Howard. He participated in the Elks BPOE#614 for the past 33 years. He and Catherine made lots of memories on their travels with the Elks, especially in Alaska. Howard was also a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, The American Legion, Sons In Retirement (SIR), AT&T Pioneers, and was a Lifetime Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
Family and friends will remember Howard as a kind, quiet, and gentle man that carried a big stick and was respected and loved by all. He was a true outdoorsman who loved farming, hunting, fishing and cutting wood. Especially in San Benito County at the Moody Deer Club where many memories were made with family and friends.
Howard is survived by his son Lynn (Mikel Ann) of King City, grandchildren: Clint Miller of Dayton, NV, Chris (Christina) Miller of Phoenix, AZ and Curtis (Nicole) Miller of Oceano, CA. Howard had 8 great grandchildren: Austin, Emily, Molly, Madison, Lily, Loial, Preston and Cora. He also leaves behind his girlfriend Laura Inwalle of Salinas and many other relatives.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents: Elizabeth and Erwin Miller, brothers: James (Lola) Rutherford and William C. (Edith) Miller, wife: Catherine Miller and son: Roy Miller.
There will be a memorial service at a later date, when it is safe to gather with loved ones to celebrate Howard's life.
The family would like to thank those at Eden Valley Care Center that took such great care of Howard during this trying time for everyone. Memorial contributions can be made to Eden Valley Care Center or the Elks BPOE#614.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
