Ila Eulyne Fulton



(1/1/35 - 9/29/20) Heaven gained the sweetest angel on September 29, 2020 when Ila "Eulyne" Bradford Fulton passed away in Salinas after a brief illness. Born on January 1, 1935 in Shawnee, OK, she was the middle of the three children of RY and Ila Bradford. She met her husband and the father of her five children, Thomas Harvey Fulton, while attending high school in Colorado City, TX and they married in 1952. They lived in Snyder, TX and Las Cruces, NM before moving to Salinas, CA in 1970. Eulyne worked many years at North Salinas High School and then at Mount Toro School before retiring in 1999. Eulyne was the daughter of a minister and her life was characterized by her deep faith. She was active throughout her years in Salinas at Valley Baptist Church (formerly First Southern Baptist) as a choir member, Sunday School teacher, hostess and friend to all. Eulyne was known for her hospitality, great cooking and baking; she loved to host large and small meals for family, co-workers and friends. She made the absolute best peanut brittle and for many years made numerous recipes to share with others in the weeks preceding Christmas. Gardening or "getting her hands in dirt" was her happy place and she had a beautiful collection of succulents. She passed on her love of succulents to several family members as well as many friends and strangers with whom she shared plant cuttings and her vast knowledge. The week before her death, she baked cakes and made salads with the apples from her yard to share with friends confined to their homes. She blessed others at the end of her life by making calls to many family and friends to say goodbye and tell them how much they meant to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Willa McCurdy, her son Bruce Fulton and her ex-husband, Tom. She is survived by her brother John Bradford of Bryan, TX, her "sister"-in-law Lucy (Bill) Oliver of Albuquerque, NM, her children, daughter Tomalyne (Bud) Price of San Simeon, daughter-in-law Kelly Greene of Oak Hill, FL, son Craig of Salinas, daughter Melissa (Jim) Yocum of Sacramento, son Jeff (Kimberly) of Salinas and grandchildren Ethan Fulton of Titusville, FL, Madison (Vince) Braman of Danville, Mark Yocum of Redondo Beach, Kindra Fulton of San Luis Obispo and Joel Fulton of Salinas. Due to COVID, Eulyne will be remembered at a private family gathering. Eulyne would encourage those that knew her to continue her legacy of loving others and giving of oneself in any way possible to instill love, hope and meaning into the lives of others.









