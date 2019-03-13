|
|
Imo E. Inman
Salinas - In Salinas California, on March the Seventh, 2019, three weeks before her 90th birthday, surrounded by loved ones, Imo Evelyn Inman was taken peacefully into Heaven. As unique as her first name, Imo was that rare person who got along with everyone. She was sweet and easy going, loved and admired by all that knew her. She will be fondly remembered and sincerely missed by friends and neighbors, and every member of her large extended family.
Imo was born in Morristown, Tennessee, on April 1st, 1929 - one of William and Lorena Tyler's seven children. Imo's early life included working on the family farm, and learning to read and write in a one-room schoolhouse. A diminutive, but fun girl, she was bestowed with the unusual childhood nickname of "Tiny Tim"; a moniker that stayed with her for years to come.
At the age of 17, Imo started on a great adventure, eloping one enchanted Christmas Eve with Jack Herman Inman. Imo and Jack traveled all over the country and around the world, as Imo proudly supported Jack's military career. She faithfully and lovingly remained with Jack for 57 years, until his death in 2004. Along the way, they raised seven children, and whether richer or poorer, Imo always proved to be an expert home-maker and Mom; providing wonderful home-cooked meals, gentle loving care, laundry, ironing, sewing, cleaning, medical assistance, life guidance, and a terrific sense of humor.
The family lived in many places (Tennessee, Virginia, New Jersey, Germany, Alaska) before moving to Atascadero, California in 1964. In 1968, the family moved to Salinas, California, where Imo lived in the same house in Toro Park for the last fifty years of her life.
In addition to the seven children, there came to Imo 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Each of those descendants and their own loved ones, spouses, friends and other acquaintances were always welcome at Imo's house, which somehow was never short of food, or fun things to do.
Imo loved holidays, and worked hard to make them special for her family; whether arranging for the children to paint Easter Eggs or Carve Pumpkins - or rising at 4 am to start the cooking on her huge Thanksgiving Turkeys. Imo decorated the house thoughtfully for each holiday, and she and Jack added extra touches; doling out money to the kids for their Easter Egg bounty, gleefully counting trick-or-treaters on Halloween, playing Santa and making up fun games for Christmas morning,
Imo adored children and was proud not only to be a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, but also enjoyed working in child care. She spent several years working in that capacity for the Salinas Athletic Club, among other places, and was beloved by many children (and their parents). Imo emphasized teaching children both fun and responsibility; creating lists of chores to do along with games to play.
Imo's favorite hobbies included bowling, gardening, knitting, and cooking for the family. Imo enjoyed league bowling and treasured her numerous bowling trophies and patches. She dedicated many mornings to working in her beautiful backyard which she kept filled with green grass, bright flowers, assorted plants and fruit trees. She skillfully knitted dolls, sweaters and colorful blankets that kept her living room warm and cozy. She warmed her home with cooking and baking, that often included home grown fruits and vegetables. Her specialties ranged from Southern Style (biscuits and gravy) to German (Wienerschitzel and fried potatoes). Some unique items she created from her garden included pickled cucumbers, zucchini bread and fried apples.
Imo Evelyn Inman was a kind-hearted, multi-talented, caring, sweet person who lived a long and fruitful life.
Preceded in death by her Husband (Jack Herman Inman); Daughter (Linda Darlene King); Grandson (Darrell James King); Parents (William Edgar Tyler and Lorena Rhea Tyler); Sisters (Audrey Dickerson and Pauline Denham); Brothers (William Edgar Tyler Jr., Gerald Tyler and Jackson "Jackie" Tyler).
Survivors include her sister (Betty Carole Wyatt); six of her seven children (Jack Tyler Inman, Ronald Lee Inman, Marian Alice Sandoval, Janet Marie Cauntay, Ralph Edgar Inman and Kenneth Wayne Inman); sixteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren; and a large group of extended family members who all adored her.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm, at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 West San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.
Funeral Services will be held at Tuesday, March 19th, 2019, at 1:00p.m. Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel 41 West San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca 93901.
Burial: Imo's body will be laid to rest alongside her waiting husband Jack at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 13, 2019