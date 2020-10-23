1/1
Inez Mitchell
Inez Mitchell

Prunedale - On Sunday, October 18, 2020, at age 92, Inez Mitchell joined our heavenly Father in the next life. She passed away peacefully at home in Prunedale, California. Inez was born in Imperial, California, and moved to the Salinas Valley in the early 1960s. She met the love of her life and dancing partner while she was a supervisor in the produce industry. When she retired from her day job, she continued to be a hardworking active senior for decades. She will be fondly remembered for her giving nature, disciplined manner, vivacious demeanor, and sassy energy. She was very caring and always giving to all. Her house was always open to those in need. She liked visiting new sites and traveling with her late husband.

She enjoyed the couples dance, that is, square dancing with her husband when they were active members of a square dance association. Inez welcomed entertaining family and friends in her home. Inez cherished her grandchildren and loved cooking for them. Her specialty was tamales. Inez and her husband were active volunteers at their local senior center and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed cooking for others. She spent her later retirement years cooking and serving lunch to her fellow seniors at the Prunedale Senior Center. Inez did not only enjoy cooking, traveling, and dancing. She daily savored her morning cup of Joe (coffee). Inez had a very petite stature, but her small frame and age did not stop her from driving her late husband's full-size Ford pick-up truck that towered over her. Inez favored spending time with her grandchildren and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Terrie Piña Montoya, and son, John Piña; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and friends. Inez loved her family and was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her beloved husband, Kenneth (Ken) Mitchell, and former spouse, Rumaldo Piña; sons Rumaldo Arias Piña, Joe Manuel Piña, and Daniel Joel Piña; grandchildren Christy Sue Piña and Conrad De La Rosa-Anderson.

Inez will be sorely missed by her beloved family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her memorial and burial will be private. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Ken, at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. Your prayers are appreciated.






Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
