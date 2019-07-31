|
Irv Bender
Meadow Vista - Our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Irv Bender, passed peacefully on July 18th, 2019, in Meadow Vista, CA. He was 94. He was a great source of inspiration and humor to many people, his friends, his family, his grandsons and great grandchildren.
Irv will be forever remembered by his daughters Lisa Baker (Dave), Dana Kerrick (Dave) and his step-son Steve Rodgers, his grandsons Justin Kerrick, Tyler Kerrick (Meghan) and his three great grandchildren Aubree, Audrey and Mason.
Irv lived a full life and will have a lasting legacy. He will be missed…..
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 31, 2019