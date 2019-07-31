Resources
More Obituaries for Irv Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irv Bender

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irv Bender Obituary
Irv Bender

Meadow Vista - Our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Irv Bender, passed peacefully on July 18th, 2019, in Meadow Vista, CA. He was 94. He was a great source of inspiration and humor to many people, his friends, his family, his grandsons and great grandchildren.

Irv will be forever remembered by his daughters Lisa Baker (Dave), Dana Kerrick (Dave) and his step-son Steve Rodgers, his grandsons Justin Kerrick, Tyler Kerrick (Meghan) and his three great grandchildren Aubree, Audrey and Mason.

Irv lived a full life and will have a lasting legacy. He will be missed…..
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irv's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.