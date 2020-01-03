|
Isaac Munoz
Salinas - Isaac Munoz, 35, passed away peacefully in Salinas Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Isaac was born in Salinas October 16, 1985 and worked as a fork lift operator.
He is survived by his parents, Ramon and Oliva Munoz, a sister, Edilcia Perez Munoz, and his brothers, Ramon G. Munoz, Abel B. Munoz, Wilbert J. Munoz, and Tobias A. Munoz. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas, Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 1- 9PM.
His Rosary will be at the Mortuary Chapel Thursday at 7:00 PM.
Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Salinas.
Burial will follow at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas
For online condolences, please visit www.healey mortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020