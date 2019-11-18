Services
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
Isabel G. Russo

Isabel G. Russo Obituary
Isabel G. Russo

Isabel G. Russo (84), beloved mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children; Nancy Garza, Cindy Bojorques and Vincent "Benny" Bojorques. She is predeceased by John Bojorques and Paula Vona. She had 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Isabel was a retired, self-employed beautician in the Salinas area for 48 years. She enjoyed boating, camping and traveling. She will be laid to rest on December 7th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Turlock Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Celebration of life to follow.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
