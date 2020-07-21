Isabel R. Magdaleno
Salinas - Isabel R. Magdaleno joined her late husband and went to be with the lord on July 16, 2020. She was born in Santa Maria, CA. on February 9, 1931 She was a long-time resident of Salinas, CA.
Isabel is survived by brother, cousins, sons, daughter and grandchildren.
She worked at a local drug store where she met her husband Ramon. They were married two months shy of 56 years before his passing.
She also worked at Sherwood School as a Teacher's aide and translator, Salinas High School, and Spreckels School.
She was dedicated to caring for her family, enjoyed cooking and making sure her home was accommodating for her guests.
Visitation will be 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.
Rosary will be held at 12:00p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Funeral Service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, Ca. 93907.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the ever caring staff at the following, Salinas Valley Primecare Medical Group, Brookdale in Salinas, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, Carmelo Park, Bridge Hospice, and Windsor Gardens in Salinas.
In lieu of flowers please make donations may be made to any local YWCA and Alzheimer's Association
.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com