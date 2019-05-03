Services
Jackie Marilyn Trammell


Salinas - Jackie Marilyn Trammell was born on Oct. 20, 1931 and passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2019.

After she retired she focused on cooking recipes from scratch and love baking homemade pies.

She was born in Forman Ark. to parents Cody and Clara Delle Trammell.

Preceded in Death by Clara Delle Morton (Mother), Cody Trammell (Father) and James Hal White (Uncle).

She is survived by her Cousins; Jill Lummus of Hooks, TX., Jimmy White of Queen City, TX. and Peggy Trammell Davis of Ashdown, Ark.; along with numerous other extended Family members and Friends.

Inurnment will take place at Marvin Cemetery in Wallace Ark.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 3, 2019
