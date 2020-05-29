James Benton Key



Salinas - Died on May 11th, 2020 Born: James Benton Key on November 1st 1939, in Salinas, California. Known and Loved by all as : Pete Key Predeceased by: Parents : Owen Key, and Marion (Farr) Key ... (both from Texas). Brother: Owen D. Key Sister: Davie Lou (Key)-Pemberton, wife of Keith Pemberton Uncle: of the Legendary Race Driver... Johnny Key SURVIVED BY: Wife-Patricia (Pat) Key; Daughter-Dana Zane {Key)Collier, (husband Mike); Son-Tony Key; Son-Sam Key, (wife Terri) Grand Children: Grandsons-James Key, (wife Jenny); Joseph Key; Levi Collier, (wife Lorrissa); Danny "Nate" Collier, (wife Tristen); Gabe Key; Nick Key. Granddaughters-Kristi Key; Sequoia Collier. Great Grand Children: Great Granddaughters-Morgyn Key; Abigail Lee Vance-Gydesen Great Grandson-Owen Dean Collier.



Pete has battled stage 4 Lung Cancer for over a year and 7 months. Pete never met a "stranger". He was a great storyteller, he had a great sense of humor. He was a great "sketch" artist, and a fantastic oil painter on canvas. He was always a hard worker. Pete was Loved by many. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a great: husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, Grandpa, (Pop-Pop). Pete Key, was also a great Friend, a philosopher, and one who always "had your back" if you was one of his family and friends. Pete and Pat have lived in Jackson, California for about 14 years. Pete designed their custom built home. His final resting place, will be in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, in Dixon, California. There will also be a military "Honors" ceremony for him there. Due to the COV1D 19 Restrictions, we will need to schedule Pete's "Celebration of Life" at a later date. We will keep everybody updated on the details, and we will also post on facebook.









