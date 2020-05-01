|
James Chilcott Price
Salinas - James "Jim" Chilcott Price, passed peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 28th at the age of 84.
Jim was born in New Mexico on December 27th 1935, to Ralph and Edwina Price.
Jim was raised in New Mexico and later in Whiskey Town, Ca. where he embraced the wilderness life. He then joined the Navy. After serving in the Navy, he moved to Salinas, Ca. where he met his beloved wife, Gloria Modolo Price. He enjoyed a long career with PG&E building nuclear and hydro-electric power plants which allowed him to enjoy traveling throughout the United States.
Jim and Gloria enjoyed 50+ years of marriage and raised four children in their Pine Canyon family home that they built together. Throughout their marriage, Jim and Gloria enjoyed camping, fishing, and exploring the wilderness with their children.
Jim was a proud Golden Eagles member of the NRA . He was also a supporter of many Native American Charities. Jim was a faithful member of St Joseph's Catholic Church.
Jim is survived by his two brothers, Norman Price and Dennis Price, his four children, Lynn Strange, Shelly (Greg Thelen), Timothy Price, and Anne Marie Price, and numerous grand children and great grand children.
Jim is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria, his parents, Ralph and Edwina, and son-in-law, Roland Strange.
Private services have been held.
Donations can be made to St. Joseph's Parish in Spreckels, Ca.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 1 to May 8, 2020