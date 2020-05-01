Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for James Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Chilcott Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Chilcott Price Obituary
James Chilcott Price

Salinas - James "Jim" Chilcott Price, passed peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 28th at the age of 84.

Jim was born in New Mexico on December 27th 1935, to Ralph and Edwina Price.

Jim was raised in New Mexico and later in Whiskey Town, Ca. where he embraced the wilderness life. He then joined the Navy. After serving in the Navy, he moved to Salinas, Ca. where he met his beloved wife, Gloria Modolo Price. He enjoyed a long career with PG&E building nuclear and hydro-electric power plants which allowed him to enjoy traveling throughout the United States.

Jim and Gloria enjoyed 50+ years of marriage and raised four children in their Pine Canyon family home that they built together. Throughout their marriage, Jim and Gloria enjoyed camping, fishing, and exploring the wilderness with their children.

Jim was a proud Golden Eagles member of the NRA . He was also a supporter of many Native American Charities. Jim was a faithful member of St Joseph's Catholic Church.

Jim is survived by his two brothers, Norman Price and Dennis Price, his four children, Lynn Strange, Shelly (Greg Thelen), Timothy Price, and Anne Marie Price, and numerous grand children and great grand children.

Jim is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria, his parents, Ralph and Edwina, and son-in-law, Roland Strange.

Private services have been held.

Donations can be made to St. Joseph's Parish in Spreckels, Ca.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 1 to May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -