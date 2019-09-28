|
|
James E. Bandy
Salinas - James E. Bandy, 61 of Salinas he was born September 29th 1957 died September 24th 2019 3:55 a.m. after a lengthy illness.
He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, two brothers, his sister, mother, and several nieces and nephews. And 2 grand nephews.
He liked nothing better than to watch a NASCAR race or a good football game. He loved being with his friends and family.
Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m.Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Service will be 11:00a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 28, 2019