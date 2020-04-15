|
James Henry Swain
Mariposa - James H. Swain "Jim, Jimmy", age 67, of Salinas, CA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Mariposa, CA, with his wife Kathy, by his side. He was born on June 04, 1952 in Salinas, CA, and graduated from North Salinas High School in 1970. In 1985, Jim and Kathy were married and have spent the last 35 years happily married. Jim worked in the yards of Tynan Lumber and Hayward Lumber for many years, as well as
Ferguson Supply. There he met many people, some that would become life-long friends. He was always busy working on different projects and truly enjoyed spending as much time as possible outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping, relaxing in the pool, oh, and being at the Casino too! In his younger years, he spent alot of time exploring while scuba diving. Jim also enjoyed watching and coaching his boys along with many others playing baseball at Continental and Ferrasci Ball Parks in Salinas. Jim was a member
of the Teamsters Local Union No. 890 and The Native Sons of the Golden West, Gabilan Parlor #132.
Jim is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Patrick (Meagan) Swain and Joshua (Reanna) Silva, grandchildren Jaxson and Lennon Silva, brother Harvey (Connie) Swain, sister Julie (Terry) Hunt and
numerous relatives and extended family memebers.
He is preceded in death by his parents Felix Roy and Evelyn D. Swain, brother Howard Swain and cousin Gary Liddell.
Jim was a great Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. He always loved to be surrounded by all his family and friends! Jim was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all!
At this time, funeral arrangements have not been made. In honor of Jim and his wishes, a Celeration of Life will be held at a later time, to still be determined, where all his family and friends can
come together to celebrate.
In lieu of flowers, a donation by check can be made to Stanford University "In Memory of James Swain" for the Multiple Myeloma Research Fund for Dr. Schrier, and mailed to Stanford University Development Services P.O. Box 20466 Stanford, CA 94309-0466, or online to, makeagift.stanford.edu.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020