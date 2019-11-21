|
|
James Joseph Martins
Salinas - James Joseph Martins passed away peacefully on November 19th, 2019. He was born to Frank & Marie (Ruda) Martins on June 9, 1931. He graduated from Salinas High School in 1949 where he met the love of his life Sally Wilson. After eloping on July 9, 1949 on his father's fishing boat, they honeymooned in close quarters as they enjoyed their journey to Mexico. Settling into married life in Salinas, Jim worked for his mother in law Marguerite Wilson as a ranch hand, Purity Grocery Store, Theil Hampton Realty, then became a Real Estate Broker. Jim proudly rode bulls, bareback horses and became a Professional Team Roper winning two PRCA Gold Card World Championships heeling behind Pete Norris. He was honored to win the prestigious California Rodeo Gold Card Team Roping twice and Oakdale Rodeo once. He enjoyed each and every team roping partner, many becoming lifelong friends. He was an avid hunter and would rather spend his time outdoors. Passing this love to his children Kearney & Marguerite, and his grandchildren and great granddaughter.
He was a proud member of the California Rodeo Association, Native Sons of the Golden West, Salinas Elks Lodge, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Gold Card Member, A.C.T.R.A., W.S.T.R.A., and a Monterey County Sheriff's Posse Lifetime Member.
Jim was blessed with a green thumb and enjoyed gardening alongside Sally at the family cabin. He relished working cattle with his friends and family. He had a knack for words and rhymes until the very end. He brought great joy and love to all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Wife Sally Anne Wilson Martins, Son Michael Martins, Father Frank Martins, Mother, Marie Martins, Sister, Marguerite (Marvin) Roberts, Sister, Tiny (Art) Rodgers, Brother, Frank (Lillian) Martins, Brother, Louie (Katharine-Lois) Martins, Brother, Bud (Mercedes) Martins, Brother in Law, Pete Renebome, Daughter in Law, Gatha Phillips Martins, Sister in Law, Kay Martins.
He is survived by Son, Kearney (Leslie) Martins, Daughter, Marguerite (Clifford) Happy, Granddaughter, Mandy (Jason) Misner, Grandsons, Sean Happy, Ryan (Erica) Happy, Great Granddaughter Ireland Misner, Brother, Allen Martins, Sister, Joyce Renebome and numerous nieces & nephews.
We would like to thank his caregivers Kikue Palacio, Malena Rosales, Mosiana (Jane) Kanongataa, Mari Cruz Bramblia, Delma Canids, Cynthia Bramblina, VNA Hospice and Lifeline.
Visitation will be 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Chapel Blessing will be 10:00a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to California Rodeo, Inc. P.O. Box 1648 Salinas, Ca 93902, Monterey County Sheriff's Posse P.O. Box 1547 Salinas, Ca 93902 or .
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019