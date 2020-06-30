James Joseph McGee
Salinas - James Joseph McGee was born July 17, 1936 in Brooklyn New York, of immigrant parents John Patrick McGee and Wilamena (Mena) Traynor, they met in America and began their marriage in New York City. Jim was raised most of his young life in the Bronx, New York and was lovingly called 'The Bronx Bomber" by his family.
He was the second oldest child in his family. His sister Marilyn Higgins was the oldest, two younger, twin sisters, Francis (Frankie) Potter and Patricia (Patsy) his younger brother John McGee, all of the East coast.
Jim was honorably discharged from many years of military service in the United Sates Air Force. 1954-1963
He met and married Delores Ramsey, his wife of 25 years and together they raised four children. His Daughters Jamie Bray, (Dennis) and Lori Panziera (Ron) Son, Bill McGee (Debbie) and daughter Vicki Linder (James).
Jim enjoyed a career as a Union Electrician and member of IBEW local 234 for many years before going into business for himself as an electrical contractor as McGee Electric.
His marriage with his wife Susan Torrence of 28 years brought four more children into his life, William, Jon and Cristina Torrence; Suzanne Finn (John)
Together he and Susan worked in real estate as McGee Properties and American Properties in the Salinas Valley and Palm desert. Jim eventually returned to Salinas on his own working for Home Depot at the age of 75.
Jim enjoyed football and was a true fan of both the 49ers and the New England patriots!! He also enjoyed the fellowship and comradery as a member of the Soledad American Legion Post 32
He enjoyed his time together with family at holidays and celebrations with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an avid Kindle reader of Old Westerns. He loved to walk daily, garden and bask in the warmth of the sun!
Life became more difficult as he began to battle the devastating disease of Alzheimer's dementia and eventually it became too difficult for him to live on his own. He was then lovingly cared for by his daughter Jamie and her husband Denny and daughter Lori and husband Ron.
Jim's illness came suddenly and he died peacefully on Saturday morning June 27, 2020 in the care of both his daughters, Jamie and Lori.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, John and 'Mena" McGee and his sister Patsy Longley and his beloved dog Willy.
He leaves a family of children, numerous grandchild and great grandchildren who have all been blessed by his wisdom and unconditional love.
Memorial donations can be made to, SPCA Monterey County, online or PO Box 3058, Monterey, Ca
St Jude's Research Hospital, online or 1-800-822-6344
July 6, 2020 Visitation 4:00p.m - 6:00 pm, Rosary to follow. Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.
Private family funeral mass and services to be held Tuesday July 7, 2020
Our family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to every caregiver who came in contact with our Father during his brief stay at SVMH. Amid the Covid restrictions they were able to provide for him incredible care and compassion. The comfort it gave to us is more than we can express in words. For this, we will always be grateful.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Salinas - James Joseph McGee was born July 17, 1936 in Brooklyn New York, of immigrant parents John Patrick McGee and Wilamena (Mena) Traynor, they met in America and began their marriage in New York City. Jim was raised most of his young life in the Bronx, New York and was lovingly called 'The Bronx Bomber" by his family.
He was the second oldest child in his family. His sister Marilyn Higgins was the oldest, two younger, twin sisters, Francis (Frankie) Potter and Patricia (Patsy) his younger brother John McGee, all of the East coast.
Jim was honorably discharged from many years of military service in the United Sates Air Force. 1954-1963
He met and married Delores Ramsey, his wife of 25 years and together they raised four children. His Daughters Jamie Bray, (Dennis) and Lori Panziera (Ron) Son, Bill McGee (Debbie) and daughter Vicki Linder (James).
Jim enjoyed a career as a Union Electrician and member of IBEW local 234 for many years before going into business for himself as an electrical contractor as McGee Electric.
His marriage with his wife Susan Torrence of 28 years brought four more children into his life, William, Jon and Cristina Torrence; Suzanne Finn (John)
Together he and Susan worked in real estate as McGee Properties and American Properties in the Salinas Valley and Palm desert. Jim eventually returned to Salinas on his own working for Home Depot at the age of 75.
Jim enjoyed football and was a true fan of both the 49ers and the New England patriots!! He also enjoyed the fellowship and comradery as a member of the Soledad American Legion Post 32
He enjoyed his time together with family at holidays and celebrations with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an avid Kindle reader of Old Westerns. He loved to walk daily, garden and bask in the warmth of the sun!
Life became more difficult as he began to battle the devastating disease of Alzheimer's dementia and eventually it became too difficult for him to live on his own. He was then lovingly cared for by his daughter Jamie and her husband Denny and daughter Lori and husband Ron.
Jim's illness came suddenly and he died peacefully on Saturday morning June 27, 2020 in the care of both his daughters, Jamie and Lori.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, John and 'Mena" McGee and his sister Patsy Longley and his beloved dog Willy.
He leaves a family of children, numerous grandchild and great grandchildren who have all been blessed by his wisdom and unconditional love.
Memorial donations can be made to, SPCA Monterey County, online or PO Box 3058, Monterey, Ca
St Jude's Research Hospital, online or 1-800-822-6344
July 6, 2020 Visitation 4:00p.m - 6:00 pm, Rosary to follow. Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.
Private family funeral mass and services to be held Tuesday July 7, 2020
Our family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to every caregiver who came in contact with our Father during his brief stay at SVMH. Amid the Covid restrictions they were able to provide for him incredible care and compassion. The comfort it gave to us is more than we can express in words. For this, we will always be grateful.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.