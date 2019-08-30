Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph Cemetery
James Lee Fife

James Lee Fife Obituary
James Lee Fife

- - James Lee Fife, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 22,2019 after a long illness.

James loved being with his family and enjoyed many hobbies, he loved building and racing hydroplanes, cars and loved flying his remote control airplanes. He also loved his motorcycle and loved taking care of his Bonsai trees in Mariposa a place he loved so much. He is survived by his wife Lezley Fife his son James Fife, daughter Rhonda Wright, sisters Patti Tucker and Vickie Bratcher. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Fife, father, Willard Fife and brother Bob Fife. A graveside service will be held at St Joseph Cemetery in Mariposa on Saturday August 31,2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers family asked that donations be made to the Mountain Home Crisis in James's honor.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 30, 2019
